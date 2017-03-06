Watch Adele Respond to This Mosquito Attack in the Most Adele Way Ever

From freaking out over a rogue bat to kissing a dog wearing a shirt with her face on it , Adele 's known for her candid (and often expletive-filled) reactions during her concerts.

So it should come as no surprise that during a concert in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday night, the powerhouse singer let loose with a hilarious response after she was attacked by some pesky mosquitoes while she was on stage.

Adele uttered a stream of expletives about the bugs before exclaiming, "They're sucking my blood!" and running around the stage to avoid the pests. As more mosquitoes arrived, the singer couldn't keep her cool.

"They're everywhere," she said. "They're all trying to kill me!"

Watch Adele's candid reaction in Australia below.