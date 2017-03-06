LONDON - NOVEMBER 22: Model Kate Moss (L) and Matt Lucas, as the Pollard sisters Katie and Vicky, perform onstage at "Little Britain's Big Night" charity gala performance in aid of Comic Relief at the Hammersmith Apollo on November 22, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

J.K. Rowling Just Had the Most British Insult Ever for President Donald Trump

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling has long been vocal about her dislike of President Donald Trump.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the British author frequently took to Twitter to share that she felt Trump was “ offensive and bigoted ,” referring to him as “ a giant orange Twitter egg ” and, perhaps most extreme, comparing him to Voldemort . Now, Rowling has summoned up the most British insult possible in her tweets quoting the President's tweets—calling him Vicky Pollard.

I've just realised who he is. He's Vicky Pollard. https://t.co/YirRiuCVUv - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2017

Vicky Pollard is the frequently tan, sweat suit loving, teen delinquent from the British comedy Little Britain . Played by actor Matt Lucas Vicky was fond of the phrase “Yeah but no but yeah but,” which was voted the funniest catchphrase in the UK, besting The Simpsons “D’oh!” On the comedy, Vicky was known for long rants and would never accept responsibility for her actions.

To take it further, Rowling tweeted out an imaginary Trump-as-Pollard saying:

'OhmyGod I SO can't believe you think I'm in bed with Putin bcos there's this whole thing with Obama that you don't even know nothing about' https://t.co/YirRiuCVUv - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2017

While Little Britain enjoyed a short run on HBO in the States, the joke is resonating with British audiences responding to the tweet with jokes comparing classic Vicky lines to Trump's tweets and even Photoshop art.