Rhode Island97-Year-Old Twins Die After Falling in Freezing Weather. ‘They Came Into Life Together and They Died Together’
museumsGabriel García Márquez’s Life in 100 Pictures
Five Best IdeasThe Cost of Abandoning International Law
INTERNAL OF A COURTROOM WITH FLAG IN BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS
fluBird Flu Hits Tennessee Chicken Farm That Supplies Tyson Foods
china bird flu tyson tennessee
Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15.
Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images
celebrities

Stephen King Trolls Donald Trump's Wiretap Claim With Hair-Raising Horror Story

4:18 PM UTC

After President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to accuse Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the 2016 election, Stephen King trolled POTUS by sharing his latest horror story.

In a series of three tweets, the author penned a short thriller mocking the allegations, seeming to ridicule the fact that Trump provided no evidence backing up his claims. "Not only did Obama tap Trump's phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker," King wrote. "Obama tapped Trump's phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD!"

But it was the twist ending that really took the cake: "Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He's in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS!"

Scary stuff.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME