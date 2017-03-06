fluBird Flu Hits Tennessee Chicken Farm That Supplies Tyson Foods
china bird flu tyson tennessee
travel banWhat to Know About President Trump's Revised Travel Ban
Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2017.
Gadgets4 Robots That Can Do Your Household Chores For You
iRobot Technology
celebritiesStephen King Trolls Donald Trump's Wiretap Claim With Hair-Raising Horror Story
Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15.
INTERNAL OF A COURTROOM WITH FLAG IN BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS
INTERNAL OF A COURTROOM WITH FLAG IN BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS Steve Dunwell—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

The Cost of Abandoning International Law

5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. These are the costs of abandoning international law.

By Jeffrey Sachs in the Boston Globe

2. Why music ownership matters: How streaming undermines music’s cultural impact.

By Ted Gioia in the Smart Set

3. Our U.S.-based Army won’t get to the fight fast enough. Here’s how to fix that.

By Carter Ham in Defense One

4. Police body cameras will do a lot more than just record you.

By Alex Pasternack in Fast Company

5. Is the nuclear family finished — and should we care?

By Regan Penaluna in Nautilus

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME