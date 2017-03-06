INTERNAL OF A COURTROOM WITH FLAG IN BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

The Cost of Abandoning International Law

Five Best Ideas

1. These are the costs of abandoning international law.

By Jeffrey Sachs in the Boston Globe

2. Why music ownership matters: How streaming undermines music’s cultural impact.

By Ted Gioia in the Smart Set

3. Our U.S.-based Army won’t get to the fight fast enough. Here’s how to fix that.

By Carter Ham in Defense One

4. Police body cameras will do a lot more than just record you.

By Alex Pasternack in Fast Company

5. Is the nuclear family finished — and should we care?

By Regan Penaluna in Nautilus

