Individual Award Recipient, comedian/television host David Letterman is seen entering the press room during the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony held at Cipriani Wall Street on May 21, 2016 in New York City. Brent N. Clarke—FilmMagic

Former late night talk show host David Letterman doesn't want to criticize Jimmy Fallon over the way he handled an interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, but he does say he would have done things a bit differently.

"Jimmy got a fantastic viral clip out of that," Letterman said in an interview with New York Magazine 's Vulture . " I don’t want to criticize Jimmy Fallon, but I can only tell you what I would have done in that situation: I would have gone to work on Trump."

Fallon faced harsh criticism for tousling Trump's hair during an interview he conducted with the candidate on the Tonight Show during the 2016 campaign. Fallon defended himself by saying he's never mean to his guests .

Letterman, on the other hand, has consistently been pretty harsh on Trump, who he calls "Trumpy," according to Vulture . In an interview with the New York Times in October, Letterman referred to Trump as a "damaged human being" and a "person to be shunned."