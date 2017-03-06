the big pictureHow Your Smartphone's Camera Will Change the World
TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2016-FANS
White HousePresident Trump's New Travel Ban Halts U.S. Entry For 6 Muslim-Majority Nations
President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn towards the White House on March 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is returning from a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago clu in Palm Beach. Florida.
Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court Sent Transgender Teen Gavin Grimm's Bathroom Case Back to a Lower Court
Transgender teen Gavin Grimm
White HousePresident Trump's Advisers Say He Really Believes Obama Wiretapped Him
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017.
75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony
Individual Award Recipient, comedian/television host David Letterman is seen entering the press room during the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony held at Cipriani Wall Street on May 21, 2016 in New York City. Brent N. Clarke—FilmMagic Brent N. Clarke—FilmMagic
David Letterman

David Letterman Says He Wouldn’t Have Tousled Donald Trump’s Hair Like Jimmy Fallon

2:34 PM UTC

Former late night talk show host David Letterman doesn't want to criticize Jimmy Fallon over the way he handled an interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, but he does say he would have done things a bit differently.

"Jimmy got a fantastic viral clip out of that," Letterman said in an interview with New York Magazine's Vulture. " I don’t want to criticize Jimmy Fallon, but I can only tell you what I would have done in that situation: I would have gone to work on Trump."

Fallon faced harsh criticism for tousling Trump's hair during an interview he conducted with the candidate on the Tonight Show during the 2016 campaign. Fallon defended himself by saying he's never mean to his guests.

Letterman, on the other hand, has consistently been pretty harsh on Trump, who he calls "Trumpy," according to Vulture. In an interview with the New York Times in October, Letterman referred to Trump as a "damaged human being" and a "person to be shunned."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME