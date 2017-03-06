A Russian Lawmaker Wants to Ban Beauty and the Beast as ‘Gay Propaganda'

A Russian lawmaker is pushing for a ban of the Beauty and the Beast remake, arguing that it is a "blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships."

The live-action reboot, which makes history as the first known LGBTQ characters in a Disney princess film, risks being banned under a draconian 2013 law that prohibits the spreading of ' gay propaganda ' among minors.

According to Russian news outlet Ria Novosti , State Duma deputy Vitaly Milon wrote a letter to culture minister Vladimir Medinsky urging him to take action against the remake if it is found to have "elements of propaganda of homosexuality."

The ministry has yet to make a ruling on the film, starring Emma Watson, which is due to open in Russian cinemas on March 16. Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon has said the character LeFou has an " exclusively gay moment " in the film, CNN reports.