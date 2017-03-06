White HousePresident Trump's Advisers Say He Really Believes Obama Wiretapped Him
North Korea

North Korea Has Expelled Malaysia's Ambassador as Tensions Over Kim Jong Nam's Death Mount

1:08 PM UTC

KUALA LUMPUR — North Korea has ordered Malaysia's ambassador out of the country in a tit-for-tat after Malaysia expelled North Korea's envoy over the death of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that the Malaysian ambassador has been labeled persona non grata and ordered to leave within 48 hours.

On Saturday, Malaysia ordered North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol to depart within 48 hours after he criticized Malaysia's handling of the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kang told reporters Monday as he prepared to leave at Kuala Lumpur's airport that Malaysia was taking "extreme measures" that would do "great harm" to bilateral relations.

Malaysia had already announced on Feb. 20 that it was recalling its ambassador to North Korea "for consultations."

