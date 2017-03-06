In Memoriam: The Photography Community Remembers George Pitts

George Pitts passed away on March 3, 2017, after battling a longterm illness .

A prolific figure in the photography world, Pitts wore multiple hats to the many people he knew: photo director, photographer, painter, educator, writer and friend. His drawings and paintings have been exhibited around the world, while his writing and photography has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times Magazine , Vice and The Paris Review .

From 1993-2004, Pitts worked as the founding director of photography for Vibe magazine, a platform that expanded hip-hop to the mainstream, breaking barriers and through photography, visually exposing the genre to a greater audience. "Working at Vibe changed my own life for the better, and enabled editors including myself to engage in an international discourse with a wide, disparate range of readers: the core fan base of Hip-Hop generation readers, popular music lovers, style and culture mavens, hipsters of all stripes, photography connoisseurs, serious musicologists, black culture militants, and scholars of all kinds," Pitts told SPD in 2009

In 2004, until it folded in 2007, Pitts joined LIFE as the director of photography when the magazine was revived. During this time, he notably featured a wide range of celebrities on its cover, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Jay Z.

As an educator, Pitts was an integral part of the photo program at Parsons The New School for Design since 1998, serving as director of photographic practices and as an assistant professor during his tenure. An inspiration and mentor to countless young photographers and artists, Pitts was tirelessly hands on with the countless students he advised, including noted photographer Ryan McGinley.

Pitts' depth, knowledge, passion and respect for art always amazed and inspired those he had conversation with. They pay tribute to him.

Bill Shapiro, former editor of LIFE and founding editor of LIFE.com "I’m surprised to hear you say that, Bill." We'd be at the light table, looking over potential cover images for LIFE. With those words, George and I would walk back to his office where he would describe a photograph's "larger context" and point out those things the photographer intentionally left out of the frame. I learned much from George, and not just about how to read a photograph but also about trip-hop and Leonard Cohen and poetry. LIFE went out to 13 million readers —a big audience—but George wasn’t afraid to trust a young photographer with a key assignment and he wasn't afraid to challenge our Middle America readers with a photograph whose power he knew would be lasting.

Elizabeth Renstrom Elizabeth Renstrom, Photo Editor, Vice Thank you, our indelible George Pitts. I see a flurry of tributes tonight about the passing of a unanimously adored mentor and dear friend of mine. It’s difficult to cull all the things I could highlight about such a generous, genuine artist while tearing up to his favorite Roxy Music tracks (I encourage blasting Pyjamarama for him the next few days.) However, I take great comfort in remembering he told me the best working hours are 2AM onward for him. I have never met someone with such a voracious capacity for learning and consuming art. I’ve also never met anyone who was able to make me see how fun it is to be in a constant state of soaking it all in. You meet a lot of people in this city who put on airs that immediately make you question their intent for caring about creativity. It’s a competition that can quickly make you forget why you sought out new expressions. George wasn’t like that. He saw, he read, he went, and he knew everyone—but he wasn’t doing it superficially. He wanted to understand. This palpable desire to be taught made him an incredible teacher, which is where I first met him like many others. It’s also this curiosity that started countless people's photo and art careers including my own. I currently have everything in my short path in this industry to thank him for, and this is after his initial lessons challenging me to make intimate and thoughtful work about myself. He believed enough in me to work for him, then went on to suggest me for my first photo editing position and be there for me for every low point and triumph since. I wouldn’t have the passion or consciousness I try to bring to photography if it wasn’t for this one person, and it’s bonkers to think I’m one of hundreds. And wow, how wonderful it is that he is truly ever-shining. I can’t wait to continue to honor his legacy in photography and just in my life every day. I love you very much and we're all so lucky.

Ben Watts—LIFE Ben Watts, Photographer The thing with George is: he was very hands-on. Back then, it was all phone calls, one on one, George didn't give you an assignment unless he spoke to you about it. The phone rings, it's George. He told me, "I want you to do Jay Z," and he says it so calmly. You're on the other end of the phone and your head rushes, spinning around in excitement. Then he said, "I want you to go on a couple of tour dates in Europe, which involve Milan and Paris and you're going to be on the tour bus, I want you to be a fly on the wall and take pictures." It was amazing, I was super stoked about it, I handed in the film and that's one particular image I had shot at a night club in Paris after the gig. It was different, because he was smiling and it wasn't that typical hip-hop pensive photograph, I think it showed another side to an artist that previously hadn't necessarily been seen a lot of, so George attached to that straight away. We had done some actually sittings for the cover while I was with Jay Z and none of those got chosen, it was this candid shot that had taken place in the nightclub. To me, it ended up being a great image that I didn't necessarily see but George, a great photo editor, was able to pull that out and choose that as the shot. First I was happy I got the assignment, then I was happy that one got chosen to be the cover, because it was different, George had explained to me why he chose it and I thought that was just genius, then I was excited that Jay Z was actually excited about it. Not everybody likes the pictures you take of them, but it was good to have his blessing to it too.

Miles Aldridge Miles Aldridge, Photographer I shot Mary J. Blige for him for the cover of the February 1995 issue of Vibe . It was early days and I still knew next to nothing about lighting and cameras. I think my bluffing fooled George or maybe he was just too nice to point it out.

Dan Winters Dan Winters, Photographer I first worked with him at Entertainment Weekly before he moved to Vibe . He asked me to shoot the very first cover of Vibe which was a portrait of a then unknown rapper named Snoop Doggy Dogg. The thing I learned from George is that it's not possible to smile too much.

Gillian Laub Gillian Laub, Photographer George Pitts was the very first person out of school to hire me. I vividly remember our meeting in 1999. I remember immediately after looking at my photographs he said, "Some people photograph with only their brains as an intellectual quest, but your images come from your heart." He was deeply and so passionately interested in people and photography. My first shoot for Vibe , I had to recreate a scene of groupies in a hotel room. I remember being so nervous, but he let me cast my friends in the photograph. I didn't even know how to write up a proper invoice, so he helped me with that too. The second assignment he gave me was to photograph Lil' Kim. Again I was terrified, but he was so supportive and had such faith in young artists. I am forever grateful to him.

Erik Madigan Heck Erik Madigan Heck, Photographer George Pitts was one of those rare people who came into my life and transformed me as a person into something much better. He gave me friendship, guidance, and wisdom. Speaking with him about photography and life was such a dream. Losing you today is more than heartbreaking. You were one of the photography world's rare gems, I wouldn't be here without you, and I'm sure hundreds of other people can say that too. I'll miss you.

Robyn Twomey Robyn Twomey, Photographer It was 15 years ago when I came to New York to show my portfolio for the first time. I waited in the Vibe magazine lobby for at least an hour when they told me George wouldn't have time after all. I told them I wouldn't be more than five minutes and I came all the way from California. The intern at the time, Dora Somosi, sat with me and eventually George came over. So quiet and intimidating. He was impressed that I squirmed my way in. He took his time with every image. He told me I shoot like a man, which confused the hell out of me. He also told me my work was rare and soulful. Those words meant so much to my young ears from such a well-respected and brilliant editor in the industry. He gave me one of my first assignments, Ledisi for Vibe, and the fuel to persevere. Thank you for seeing so much GP, and for seeing me.

Alexei Hay—LIFE Caroline Smith, Editor of Photography and Visuals at First Look Media George Pitts was a legendary mentor to artists, but he was also a mentor to a few fortunate photo editors. I was one of them. When I met him in 2004, I brought a handmade book pasted with images from photographers I admired. We paged through it talking about photography and what we liked about it. I was so green, I knew next to nothing but, I was passionate and George saw it immediately. And that’s the special thing about him, he listened and watched and found out things about people. He pushed you to think deeper, to do things you never knew you could. I failed him many times, there was a cover that the world never saw because of me (André 3000 and Madeleine Albright together), But George never gave up, he just gave me another cover to do. Because that’s who he was, a risk taker, a boundary pusher, he sang to his own tune—who can else can pull off an ascot and coveralls? The incredible George Pitts that’s who.

Ryan Pfluger Ryan Pfluger, Photographer George was an incredible man, a true trailblazer and supporter of young photographers especially those who didn't fit the mold. He supported my work, had me lecture to his classes and my portrait of him is still one of my favorites almost a decade later. He always appreciated my sensibility for being subtle and somehow always knew the right words to make me look at my work differently. There aren't many people in our industry that I can say truly lived, breathed and loved photography all while being an incredible human. The loss is great and I feel lucky to have had the moments I did with him. You will be greatly missed.