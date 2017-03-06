A man crosses the footbridge to Juarez, Mexico, from El Paso, Texas, on February 20, 2017.

Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images

Mexico Is Opening Legal Aid Centers in the U.S. to Protect Its Citizens from Deportation

Mexico has opened legal aid centers at its consulates in 50 U.S. cities to help immigrants facing deportation proceedings.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said migrant defense centers would not "promote illegality" but protect Mexican citizens from tougher immigration enforcement under U.S. President Donald Trump, BBC reports .

An estimated six million Mexicans are believed to to be living in the US illegally, and many are now confronting lengthy and costly legal battles to stay there.

Trump, who last month ordered federal agents to strictly enforce deportation procedures, has vowed to build a wall along the 2,000-mile border between Mexico and the USA, for which he has said Mexico will have to bear the cost.

