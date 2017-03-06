How often should a dragon visit the dentist? Not so often, apparently—like sharks, Komodo dragons' teeth are replaceable.

This is one of the trifecta of bonus facts on Komodo dragons conveyed by Google Doodle, Monday, in celebration of Komodo National Park's 37th anniversary. Google's interactive doodle also features a true or false quiz with five questions on dragons.

Famed for being home to some 5700 Komodo dragons, Indonesia's Komodo National Park consists mainly of three volcanic islands. Besides its population of eponymous reptiles—which google also informs us have flexible skulls, and are related to snakes—the national park is home to 72 bird species including the yellow-crested cockatoo and the Timor deer: a favorite snack of the dragon. Its waters also team with sea turtles, dolphins, whales, and thousands of fish species.