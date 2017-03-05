White HouseWhite House Demands Congress Investigate President Trump's Wiretapping Allegations
Television

Saturday Night Live Mocks Attorney General Jeff Sessions With Forrest Gump Spoof

3:08 PM UTC

Saturday Night Live took on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' controversial week in its cold open — spoofing Forrest Gump's iconic scene where Tom Hanks chats with strangers while explaining why life is like a box of chocolates.

"I’m the attorney general of the whole United States," cast member Kate McKinnon, who portrayed Sessions, said before greeting Leslie Jones.

"Being in the government is so fun," McKinnon continued, pulling out a photo of Sessions' "best good friend Kellyanne." The photo was a copy of the viral picture of presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch. "She ain't got no legs," Sessions said with a Southern drawl.

The sketch riffed on Sessions having to recuse himself earlier this week from any investigations involving Donald Trump's campaign after it was revealed he met with the Russian ambassador last year, but did not disclose it to the Senate during his confirmation hearing.

Watch the sketch above.

