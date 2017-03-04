moviesBeauty and the Beast Director Says 'Exclusively Gay Moment' Was 'Overblown'
null
President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama walk out prior to Obama's departure during the 2017 presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Somalia Drought
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the European Premiere of 'Terminator: Genisys' at the CineStar Sony Center on June 21, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.
Trump
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside Mar-a-Lago, on March 4, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon—AP
White Houe

Supporters Gather for 'March 4 Trump' Rallies Around the U.S.

9:02 PM UTC

(NEW YORK) — Supporters of President Donald Trump are convening near Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and several other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Saturday's "March 4 Trump" demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call "a seditious fringe" aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

A couple hundred supporters gathered in New York near Trump Tower, chanting "U-S-A." One held a sign reading: "I am not a Democrat anymore." Another read: "Yes he is our president."

A rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus turned into a clash of words when Trump protesters shouted "No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA" over the supporters' "U-S-A" chants.

Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him

