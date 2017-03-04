SomaliaSomalia Says 110 Dead From Hunger in Past 48 Hours Because of Drought
Somalia Drought
TelevisionPresident Trump Says Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Fired From Celebrity Apprentice For 'Pathetic Ratings'
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the European Premiere of 'Terminator: Genisys' at the CineStar Sony Center on June 21, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.
Donald TrumpWhat Would Mark Twain Think of Donald Trump?
President Donald Trump smiles as he prepares to speak at his "Make America Great Again Rally" at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
CollegeConservative Writer Charles Murray Speaks Out Against Middlebury Students Who Shut Down His Talk
College Speaker Controversy
Malaysia: North Korea's ambassador Kang Chol In Malaysia
North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol addresses the media on Feb. 20, 2017 at the Embassy of North Korea in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Chris Jung—Sipa USA/AP
North Korea

Malaysia Expels North Korean Ambassador for Criticizing Kim Jong Nam Killing Investigation

3:00 PM UTC

(KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia) — Malaysia's foreign minister says the government has expelled North Korea's ambassador for criticizing the investigation into the killing of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother.

Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said in a statement that a notice was sent to the North Korean Embassy on Saturday saying Ambassador Kang Chol must leave the country within 48 hours.

Anifah said that earlier in the week, Malaysia demanded that North Korea apologize for criticizing the investigation into the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

He said that no apology had come and that none appeared forthcoming, so Malaysia decided to expel the ambassador.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME