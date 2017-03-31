These Battlefields Were Devastated in World War I. See What They Look Like Today

History
Search
Sign In
Hillary ClintonHillary Clinton Warns President Trump of 'Grave Mistake' on Foreign Aid
Hillary Clinton And VP Biden Attend Portrait Unveiling For Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid
Supreme CourtSenate Democrats Are Getting Closer to Filibustering Neil Gorsuch
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks in his office in the U.S. Capitol about the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court March 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.
moviesHow The Zookeeper's Wife Finds a New Perspective on the Holocaust
THE ZOOKEEPER'S WIFE
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Shreds Trump for Hiring Ivanka: 'Bring Your Daughter to Govern Day'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Ruined abbey and Gobservation bunker. Montfaucon d'Argonne
Ruined abbey and observation bunker. Montfaucon d'Argonne. This is the ruined church atop the hill with an observation post known as the Tour de Kron Prinz.Michael St. Maur Sheil
Ruined abbey and Gobservation bunker. Montfaucon d'Argonne
Church-yard of old village of Fey-en-Haye on the outskirts of Bois le Pretre.
American 371RI Memorial above Bussy Farm. where Cpl. Freddie Stowers won MoH 371 Inf 93 Div. Sept. 28, 1918.
Unexploded shells uncovered by ploughing near Munich Trench Cemetery awaiting collection by the Bomb Squad.
U.S. Aisne Marne Cemetery.
German hospital cut into the side of a hill with a massive protective concrete frontage near Binarville. Argonne.
American 30.06 caliber unfired rifle clips in the Meuse Argonne “Pocket” where the so-called “Lost Battalion” fought its gallant action.
German gun position dugout near Woinville made of cast concrete in the U.S. sector of the St. Mihiel battle.
Relic German stick grenade in the U.S. action areas in the Champagne region.
Aerial view of the Newfoundland Memorial Park, Beaumont Hamel, Somme region
Ruined abbey and observation bunker. Montfaucon d'Argonne. This is the ruined church atop the hill with an observation p
... VIEW MORE

Michael St. Maur Sheil
1 of 10
conflict

These Battlefields Were Devastated in World War I. See What They Look Like Today

Lily Rothman
11:00 AM ET

Today the grass has grown back. A sense of quiet comes through in the images. But a century ago, these landscapes were part of the Western Front of World War I — the reality of which TIME would later describe, in a review of a history of the war, as "hundreds of thousands of young men existing like stupefied moles in the badly shored-up gutters of mud and decaying flesh that zigzagged their way across France."

When the U.S. entered World War I almost exactly a century ago, on April 6, 1917, the "doughboys" who went to fight encountered that terrible scene. In honor of that centennial, the National WWI Museum and Memorial is featuring a new exhibit of the photographs of Michael St Maur Sheil, who began his work capturing the modern look of World War I battlefields in 2005. The exhibition has been traveling the world since the 2014 centennial of the war's onset.

Though it is hard to imagine just how different these landscapes looked 100 years ago, it's clear from the images that the bloody battles left their mark. That's an unsurprising fact given the epoch-defining scale of the fight.

For example, when President Franklin Roosevelt in 1937 helped to dedicate a series of monuments to those who had given their lives during the conflict, one memorial of which was located at Montfaucon, TIME noted that the memorial was well and expensively earned. "There took place the biggest battle in U. S. History," the magazine explained. "There was lost the Lost Battalion . There the Tennessee Conscientious Objector Alvin York captured 132 Germans. There, in 47 days of storming into the face of the Hindenburg Line about 123,000 Americans were killed or wounded. Some 900,000 others, nearly as many as the Confederacy mustered in four years, came through unscathed to live to tell the tale of the final break-through to Sedan and draw their bonuses."

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

"The Western Front that the American forces saw when they arrived and until they returned home was scenes of environmental degradation, obliterated villages, vast cemeteries, and continuing massive destruction," the museum explains. "Much of the landscape of the Western Front looked like an uninhabited planet very foreign to them."

The exhibition Fields of Battle, Lands of Peace: The Doughboys 1917 - 1918 opens on Friday at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., and will be on view through Aug. 20, 2017.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME