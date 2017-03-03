Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and husband/musician John Legend arrive at the Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' at the El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Chrissy Teigen Had the Perfect Comeback to Shade About Her Marriage to John Legend

In the midst of preparing for the Los Angeles premiere of Beauty and the Beast Thursday night, Chrissy Teigen still had time to call out a Twitter user who threw shade at her marriage to John Legend .

Responding to a prediction that the couple's relationship wouldn't last more than five years, Teigen quipped, "Well we've been together for 11 so what was the monetary wager there?"

The Twitter user then made the unwise decision to double down on his claim, tweeting that he was willing to bet "10 bucks" she and Legend won't make it past 2020. Of course, this only created the perfect opportunity for Teigen to deliver one of her signature burns. "I'll bet you 1,000 your mom yells at the Genius Bar," she replied.

Well we've been together for 11 so what was the monetary wager there? https://t.co/qdjpm7fxG5 - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2017