Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
The BRIT Awards 2017 - Show
celebritiesChrissy Teigen Had the Perfect Comeback to Shade About Her Marriage to John Legend
Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and husband/musician John Legend arrive at the Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' at the El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Food &amp; DrinkWine-Infused Coffee Is Here So You Officially Can Now Have It Both Ways
this week in healthThis Week in Health: Go Swimming and Clean Your Humidifier
Swimming Pool
ABC's "The Chew" - Season Two
The Chew - (airs 9.5.12) The co-hosts celebrate pizza on "The Chew." "The Chew" airs MONDAY - FRIDAY (1-2pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Donna Svennevik/ABC via Getty Images) MICHAEL TESTA, MARIO BATALI, CARLA HALL Donna Svennevik—ABC via Getty Images
viral

Watch These Viral Kids Toss Pizza Dough Like the Professionals They Are

9:54 PM UTC

Some people find their callings at a young age. Pizza dough spinning prodigies Michael and Nicholas Testa have turned their birthrights as the sons of the owner of Carmine's Pizza Factory in Jersey City, NJ into a bona fide professional-level skill set.

They've even shown off their mesmerizing pizza-dough-tossing abilities on TV shows like Good Morning America and The Chew. Besides fine motor skills, they might have inherited a genetic aptitude: pizza-slinging runs in the family. A recent viral Facebook video is yet another notch in their belts, proving that the combination of cute kids and pizza is, quite simply, irresistible.

It's hard to imagine them needing more "practice," as the caption puts it, because they've been spinning publicly since they were quite young, respectively. You can see them putting on a show in this early video. But clearly their skills have only improved over the years. Check out their duo show, below. Warning: other kids may not want to try this at home.

Practice makes perfect!! #Jerseypizzaboys #jerseydoughboys #carminespizzafactory

Posted by Michael & Nicholas Testa on Monday, February 20, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME