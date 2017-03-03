The Chew - (airs 9.5.12) The co-hosts celebrate pizza on "The Chew." "The Chew" airs MONDAY - FRIDAY (1-2pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Donna Svennevik/ABC via Getty Images) MICHAEL TESTA, MARIO BATALI, CARLA HALL

The Chew - (airs 9.5.12) The co-hosts celebrate pizza on "The Chew." "The Chew" airs MONDAY - FRIDAY (1-2pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Donna Svennevik/ABC via Getty Images) MICHAEL TESTA, MARIO BATALI, CARLA HALL Donna Svennevik—ABC via Getty Images

Some people find their callings at a young age. Pizza dough spinning prodigies Michael and Nicholas Testa have turned their birthrights as the sons of the owner of Carmine's Pizza Factory in Jersey City, NJ into a bona fide professional-level skill set.

They've even shown off their mesmerizing pizza-dough-tossing abilities on TV shows like Good Morning America and The Chew . Besides fine motor skills, they might have inherited a genetic aptitude: pizza-slinging runs in the family. A recent viral Facebook video is yet another notch in their belts, proving that the combination of cute kids and pizza is, quite simply, irresistible.

It's hard to imagine them needing more "practice," as the caption puts it, because they've been spinning publicly since they were quite young, respectively. You can see them putting on a show in this early video . But clearly their skills have only improved over the years. Check out their duo show, below. Warning: other kids may not want to try this at home.