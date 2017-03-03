An Immigrant Father Was Detained While Dropping His Daughters off at School

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents agents detained an undocumented immigrant who had been in the United States for two decades while he was dropping his daughters off at school in Los Angeles.

Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, 48, was picked up by ICE this past Tuesday, Los Angeles TV station KABC reports. His daughter, Fatima Avelica, used her phone to record the agents taking him into custody.

Avelica-Gonzalez is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and has lived in the United States for over 25 years, according to CNN .

"I never thought we'd actually go through something like this," another daughter, Brenda Avelica, told KABC. "It's terrible to feel and see your family being broken apart."

A statement from ICE says Avelica-Gonzalez received a DUI in 2009, and had an outstanding order of removal that was over 2 years old.

An incident involving an incorrect car registration from 20 years ago contributed to agents putting Avelica-Gonzalez into custody, KABC also reports .