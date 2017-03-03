Singer Rihanna attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

Rihanna Just Proved She's the Queen of Grocery Shopping and the Internet Can't Handle It

After causing an online stir with her flawless acceptance of Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year award Wednesday, Rihanna took the Internet by storm once again with her latest cover shoot.

In a photo series from Paper Magazine 's March issue, the Anti artist is transformed into a "high fashion clerk in a bodega of the future," showcasing her uncanny ability to look good in absolutely everything.

Of course, Rih's fans immediately began gushing over her perfection, taking to Twitter to express their admiration for the new queen of grocery shopping.

See a selection of the best reactions below.

cant believe rihanna invented punk pic.twitter.com/bVz0CANVWi - unknown error (@unknwnerr) March 3, 2017

Rihanna can do no wrong pic.twitter.com/A96eTkoi85 - Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) March 3, 2017

HOW do we not have a Final Fantasy game with Rihanna as the main character already?????? pic.twitter.com/dtBKP9XYzt - Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) March 3, 2017

WHO TOLD RIHANNA TO SNAP LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/crs4W0h9Fk - bella vita (@drugproblem) March 3, 2017

Question: If Rihanna told you to jump off a bridge, would you?

Answer: Yeah, prolly - Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) March 3, 2017

RIHANNA FOR PAPER MAGAZINE. LOOK AT RIHANNA DOIN THE DAMN THING. pic.twitter.com/c4F3UmFPOa - ㅤㅤㅤ (@fentyy) March 3, 2017

good morning everyone especially rihanna for saving my life with this picture pic.twitter.com/oA3MG0dUCY - katrina (@treeeenz) March 3, 2017