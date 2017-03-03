After causing an online stir with her flawless acceptance of Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year award Wednesday, Rihanna took the Internet by storm once again with her latest cover shoot.
In a photo series from Paper Magazine's March issue, the Anti artist is transformed into a "high fashion clerk in a bodega of the future," showcasing her uncanny ability to look good in absolutely everything.
Of course, Rih's fans immediately began gushing over her perfection, taking to Twitter to express their admiration for the new queen of grocery shopping.
See a selection of the best reactions below.