EducationPresident Trump Promotes Education Agenda on School Choice During Florida Visit
US President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One upon arrival at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, March 2, 2017, as he travels to Newport News, Virginia, to visit the pre-commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.
Donald TrumpJorge Ramos: Donald Trump, I Don't Want to Be Your Friend
Jorge Ramos speaks onstage during Univision's 29th Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina at the American Airlines Arena on Feb. 23, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
filmJosh Gad: Beauty and the Beast Script Didn't Say LeFou Was 'Gay'
Premiere Of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" - Arrivals
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Sinks His Teeth Into Jeff Sessions About the Trump Administration's Russia Controversy
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Jewish Cemetery Damage
People evacuated because of a bomb threat return to the David Posnack Jewish Community Center and David Posnack Jewish Day School in Davie, Florida on Feb. 27, 2017. Wilfredo Lee—AP
Crime

Missouri Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Jewish Centers in Ex-Girlfriend’s Name

Updated: 3:28 PM UTC | Originally published: 3:17 PM UTC

A Missouri man has been charged in connection with a series of bomb threats made to Jewish centers in New York City, federal officials said Friday.

Juan Thompson, 31, allegedly made at least eight threats to Jewish centers, including the Anti-Defamation League’s headquarters, in the last two months, according to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Thompson phoned in and emailed several menacing messages to the centers within the last two months in his ex-girlfriend’s name in an attempt to harass her.

“Threats of violence targeting people and places based on religion or race — whatever the motivation — are unacceptable, un-American, and criminal,” U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.

Thompson was arrested early Friday in St. Louis but is being charged in New York, an FBI spokeswoman told TIME. He has been charged with cyberstalking and faces up to five years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say they believe Thompson was on a mission to frame his unnamed ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended.

He allegedly emailed the Anti-Defamation League in late February, saying the woman “is behind the bomb threats against jews,” officials said in a criminal complaint. “She lives in nyc and is making more bomb threats tomorrow,” the email said.

The civil rights group received a phone call claiming a bomb was inside its Manhattan office the next day.

Officials also allege Thompson pretended to be his ex-girlfriend to make it seem like she was trying to frame him for the crimes. A Jewish community center in New York City said it received an emailed bomb threat from an anonymous email account on Feb. 7. The message said: “Juan Thompson put two bombs in the office of the Jewish center today. He wants to create Jewish newtown tomorrow.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME