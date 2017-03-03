Ariana Grande Just Surpassed Taylor Swift as the Second Most Followed Instagram Account

While Selena Gomez has been the most followed Instagram account at a whopping 112 million followers since last March , there's a newcomer to the number two spot: Ariana Grande.

While the former second most followed Instagram account was squad leader and Gomez bestie Taylor Swift , who clocks in at 98.3 million followers, this week Grande surpassed her with 98.6 million followers.

The uptick in followers could be due to the fact that Grande is currently on her Dangerous Woman tour and has been posting much more frequently on her Instagram, whereas Swift has been more reticent of late on her social media platforms (which could be because she's working on that rumored album that Ed Sheeran said fans can expect this holiday season .)

See Ariana Grande's latest posts below.

Pignoli A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:26pm PST