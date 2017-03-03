CrimeWhat to Know About Juan Thompson, the Man Accused of Threatening Jews to Frame His Ex-Girlfriend
Jewish Cemetery Damage
celebritiesAriana Grande Just Surpassed Taylor Swift as the Second Most Followed Instagram Account
Ariana Grande "Dangerous Woman" Tour Opener - Phoenix
Five Best IdeasWhat We Would Lose In a Cashless Society
Women in conical hats counting money at the fish market by the Thu Bon River in Hoi An, south of Danang, Vietnam, Indochina, Asia
ChinaSkulls Found in China Are Part Human, Part Neanderthal
Human skull, studio shot
Premiere Of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" - Arrivals
Actress Emma Watson attends Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' premiere at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Frazer Harrison—Getty Images
celebrities

Watch Emma Watson Prove She's the Perfect Friend in the Ultimate Act of Celebrity Kindness

5:24 PM UTC

Beauty and the Beast actress Emma Watson is used to being on camera; after all, as child star Hermione in the Harry Potter movies, she's been in the eye of global audiences for over 15 years. So it's no surprise that she's hyper-aware of how to appear at one's best onscreen. During a recent press interview alongside costar Dan Stevens, Watson proved that her understanding of making a positive impression extended past herself—and to the interviewer.

"I'm so sorry, can I stop you for a minute?" she interrupts Stevens as he's answering a question. Then she turns to the interviewer. "You would do this for me, and I would do this for you—you've got pen on your chin, and you're gonna be so sad when you see this. And I just have to do this for you," she implores, going over to the woman and starting to rub at a dark spot on her face.

"This is exciting," the embarrassed interviewer responds. It's not every day you get that level of hands-on attention and makeup fixing from a megawatt celebrity like Watson.

"I know what it's like to have something on your face," Watson says earnestly, calling for her makeup artist to save the day with a handy hint of concealer.

"This is my best moment of the trip, I have to say," the interviewer finally says, blushing and laughing. With a helper so conscientious, Emma's friends clearly never have to worry about being caught out with spinach in their teeth.

— IM LAUGHING SO HARD AT THIS WHY IS SHE LIKE THIS I CANT DEAL WITH HER 😂 @EmmaWatson #EmmaWatson

A post shared by Emma Watson News 🥀 (@emmacwatsons) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME