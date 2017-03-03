Beauty and the Beast actress Emma Watson is used to being on camera; after all, as child star Hermione in the Harry Potter movies, she's been in the eye of global audiences for over 15 years. So it's no surprise that she's hyper-aware of how to appear at one's best onscreen. During a recent press interview alongside costar Dan Stevens , Watson proved that her understanding of making a positive impression extended past herself—and to the interviewer.

"I'm so sorry, can I stop you for a minute?" she interrupts Stevens as he's answering a question. Then she turns to the interviewer. "You would do this for me, and I would do this for you—you've got pen on your chin, and you're gonna be so sad when you see this. And I just have to do this for you," she implores, going over to the woman and starting to rub at a dark spot on her face.

"This is exciting," the embarrassed interviewer responds. It's not every day you get that level of hands-on attention and makeup fixing from a megawatt celebrity like Watson.

"I know what it's like to have something on your face," Watson says earnestly, calling for her makeup artist to save the day with a handy hint of concealer.

"This is my best moment of the trip, I have to say," the interviewer finally says, blushing and laughing. With a helper so conscientious, Emma's friends clearly never have to worry about being caught out with spinach in their teeth.