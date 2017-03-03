Donald TrumpJorge Ramos: Donald Trump, I Don't Want to Be Your Friend
Jorge Ramos speaks onstage during Univision's 29th Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina at the American Airlines Arena on Feb. 23, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Sinks His Teeth Into Jeff Sessions About the Trump Administration's Russia Controversy
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
televisionsThe Best TVs You Can Buy Right Now for Every Budget
Consumer Electronics Show Set To Begin In Las Vegas
justiceJeff Sessions Recused Himself. So Who’s in Charge of Trump Investigations Now?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Premiere Of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" - Arrivals
Actor Josh Gad arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Beauty And The Beast" at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Jon Kopaloff—FilmMagic
film

Josh Gad: Beauty and the Beast Script Didn't Say LeFou Was 'Gay'

3:57 PM UTC

Beauty and the Beast fans were thrilled this week when they learned LeFou, sidekick to villain Gaston, would be the first openly gay character for the live-action version of the film.

Director Bill Condon alluded to "a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie" involving the character. But Josh Gad, the actor who plays LeFou, said that "there was nothing in the script that said ‘LeFou is gay'," according to USA Today. Condon himself added that his initial comments about LeFou's sexuality had been "a little overstated."

“To me, I have to say my heart sinks a little (that we’re talking about this moment),” Condon told USA Today. “I like the idea of it coming as this surprise, and I hope people don’t know where it’s coming."

The two were together recently for the film's premiere in Hollywood.

"What was most important to me was taking a character that is wonderful and so iconic, but is defined by cartoon conceits in the (original) movie... and expanding on that, giving him dimension, making him human," Gad told USA Today.

The live-action film arrives in movie theaters March 17.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME