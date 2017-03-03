Food &amp; DrinkWine-Infused Coffee Is Here So You Officially Can Now Have It Both Ways
this week in healthThis Week in Health: Go Swimming and Clean Your Humidifier
Swimming Pool
viralWatch These Viral Kids Toss Pizza Dough Like the Professionals They Are
ABC's "The Chew" - Season Two
celebritiesRihanna Just Proved She's the Queen of Grocery Shopping and the Internet Can't Handle It
Singer Rihanna attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 3, 2017 in Paris, France.
movies

Review: The Reimagined Beauty and the Beast Is Wild, Vivid and Crazy-Beautiful

9:09 PM UTC

The key to Bill Condon’s wondrous live-action musical Beauty and the Beast is that it’s not a movie of its time. It’s not even a movie of 1991, the year Disney released the animated film that provides its framework. In its go-for-broke exuberance and wedding-cake lavishness, this new Beauty most resembles the musicals of the mid- to late 1960s, works like Carol Reed’s Oliver! or the Rodgers and Hammerstein made-for-TV Cinderella, whose star, Lesley Ann Warren, became Cinderella for every kid who saw her. Those projects came to life as the era of the great movie musical was waning, but they were filled with color and bravado, not to mention dozens—if not hundreds—of people essentially proclaiming, “We’re dancing! We’re singing! Loudly! With a big orchestra behind us!” These unapologetically bold entertainments, worlds apart from era-defining pictures like Bonnie and Clyde and The Graduate, were daring in their own feisty way. They were marvelous not in spite of the fact that they were out of step with the times, but because of it.

MORE How Beauty and the Beast's Screenwriter Shaped Disney's First Feminist Princess

Related

Actors Jaden Piner (L) and Alex R. Hibbert (R) attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards press room on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
Oscars 2017After the Oscars, Moonlight's Youngest Stars Return to Middle School Like Regular Kids
Oscars 2017
After the Oscars, Moonlight's Youngest Stars Return to Middle School Like Regular Kids

This Beauty and the Beast is out of step, beautifully, in the same way. There’s no need to worry that this version might crush the gentle charms of the 1991 picture: Even though Condon more or less faithfully follows that movie’s plot, this Beauty is its own resplendent creature. Emma Watson stars as Belle, a bookish loner who longs to escape small-town France, but who instead becomes the prisoner of the cursed neighborhood beastie. Beneath shaggy, olive-brown fur and a set of spiraling, sinister horns, the Beast is played—largely via that double-edged sword of modern movie technology known as motion capture—by English actor Dan Stevens. Kevin Kline is Belle’s father, Maurice, an artist, a tinkerer and a man who will always be in love with his late wife, Belle’s mother. He brings warmth and style to the role, without ever letting it descend into the horrid territory known as “heartwarming.” And Luke Evans is the swaggering braggart Gaston, a brute who will have Belle at all costs—Evans’ performance is oversized, like his shoulders, and comes with a wink.

The original songs, by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, remain, though the arrangements are now more like lush floral bouquets, laced with grand orchestral curlicues. (The film also features three new numbers by Menken and lyricist Tim Rice.) In fact, nearly everything about Beauty and the Beast is larger than life, to the point that watching it can be a little overwhelming. But Condon knows what he’s doing. He has directed musicals before, like Dreamgirls, but his real calling card is the more recent one-two punch of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, the final two movies in that franchise. Both entries, but particularly Part I, were campy-crazy and passionately over the top, more like dramatic re-enactments of how people felt about the Twilight books than strict adaptations.

MORE Here's Proof That the New Beauty and the Beast Trailer Is Pretty Much the Same as the Original

Beauty and the Beast may work in a similar mode—it’s loaded with feeling, almost like a brash interpretive dance expressing the passion and elation little girls (and some boys, too) must have felt upon seeing the earlier version. The production design is elaborate and trippy: The dark, sad part of the Beast’s castle is a Goth-rococo reverie, a moody interior landscape of undulating carvings of stags and hunting dogs, serpents and gargoyles. The guest room that becomes Belle’s—presided over by a singing armoire, whose soaring voice belongs to Audra MacDonald—has been lifted straight from a Fragonard painting, a maiden’s dream boudoir rendered in blue, gold and cream.

You could accuse Beauty and the Beast of being a little too generous in doling out sensory overload. But then, it did spring from a movie that featured a motherly singing teapot, a Maurice Chevalier-esque candelabra, and a persnickety clock who does everything by the rules. (Here, they’re voiced by Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellan.) The grand musical number, “Be Our Guest,” in which all of these characters—plus plates, silverware and more—bounce and jump and sing in majestically syncopated madness, is probably way too much. But how about those napkins, undulating and writhing in the air like enthusiastic Martha Graham understudies? Somebody had to dream that up. The human mind is truly a miracle.

MORE Here Are All of Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Movies

The human heart is, too, and Beauty and the Beast doesn’t fail us on that score. Watson is a sturdy, no-nonsense Belle. In one quietly extraordinary moment, she hatches a plan to save the endangered Beast, with whom she has slowly fallen in love. When she outlines the scheme to her father, he says, solemnly, “It’s dangerous.” She looks at him directly and says, “Yes. Yes it is.” There’s no malarkey about bravery here—Belle knows there can be no courage without fear. And when her Beast looks at her with his anguished eyes, he speaks the wordless truth about this most adult of all romantic fairytales. Beauty and the Beast is unlike so much princess-centric lore in that the woman does the work of saving the man, not the other way around. It’s also piercingly explicit about the unpredictability of love, the way it sneaks up on us unbidden. That idea is summarized neatly—yet confoundingly—in a line from one of the songs: “There may be something there that wasn’t there before.” The line is both a riddle and an answer. If you’re old enough to have heard it for the first time in 1991, it almost certainly means something new to you now.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME