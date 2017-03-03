unsung womenThe Woman Who Helped Stop an Early Attempt on Abraham Lincoln's Life
Mass Baby Grave In Tuam
The site of the discovery of a mass grave containing the bodies of 796 children of St. Mary's Mother and Baby Home on June 7, 2014 in Tuam, Co. Galway, Ireland.  Clodagh Kilcoyne—Getty Images
Ireland

A Mass Infant Grave Was Found at a Former Irish Orphanage

2:28 PM UTC

DUBLIN — Forensics experts say they have found a mass grave for young children at a former Catholic orphanage in Ireland where suspicions of unrecorded, unmarked burials have lingered for decades.

Friday's announcement by the government-appointed Mother and Baby Homes Commission confirms a 2014 investigation by a local historian who found death certificates for nearly 800 children who died at the home in Tuam, County Galway, from its opening in 1925 to its 1961 closure.

The commission says excavations at the site from November to January found an underground structure divided into 20 chambers containing "significant quantities of human remains."

It says DNA analysis of selected remains confirmed the ages of the dead ranged from 35 weeks to 3 years old and were buried when the orphanage was operating.

