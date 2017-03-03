Books30 Books You Should Read Before You're 30
Five Best Ideas

What We Would Lose In a Cashless Society

5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is what we risk in a move to a cashless society.

By Brett Scott in Aeon

2. Our nation has lost its trust in experts. Here’s how to restore it.

By Minouche Shafik at Project Syndicate

3. A WhatsApp-inspired tool is putting doctors at the fingertips of the rural poor.

By Kylee McIntyre in Tech in Asia

4. To strengthen our economy we need education equality. Find out where to start.

By Arne Duncan at the Brookings Institution

5. Could solar trains finally push that alternative energy source to the next level?

By Ian Steadman at How We Get to Next

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Follow TIME