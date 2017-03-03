duolingoDuolingo's Luis Von Ahn on How the Language App Added Africa to the Mix
Patrick Stewart attends the Build Series Presents Hugh Jackman And Patrick Stewart Discussing "Logan" at Build Studio on March 2, 2017 in New York City.  Jamie McCarthy—Getty Images
celebrities

Patrick Stewart Wants to Become an American Citizen to Fight Donald Trump

12:29 PM UTC

British actor Patrick Stewart is joining the fray opposing President Donald Trump by applying to become an American citizen.

On Thursday's episode of The View, the X-Men star defended a tweet he wrote last month where he joked that Trump might be the reason why he "had the worst sleep of my life."

Stewart, who is promoting his new film Logan, then told Joy Behar that "the only good thing" to result from the election is that he was going to apply as an American citizen. "I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American too," Stewart told The View. "All of my friends in Washington said, 'There is one thing you can do. Fight, fight, oppose, oppose.'"

