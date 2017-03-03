MalaysiaMalaysia Releases North Korean Held in Kim Jong Nam Murder
Malaysia North Korea
White HouseMike Pence Used a Private Email Account to Conduct State Business, Report Says
Vice President Pence Swears In Ben Carson As HUD Secretary
FranceCalais Mayor Bans Charities From Handing Out Meals to Migrants
FRANCE-EUROPE-MIGRANTS-DEMOLITION-CALAIS
indonesiaISIS Unveiled: The Story Behind Indonesia’s First Female Suicide Bomber
Muslim woman prays behind glass
Bar Shooting Kansas
This Feb. 23, 2017 image from a video shows Ian Grillot in the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan.  AP
Kansas

A Survivor of the Kansas Bar Shooting Has Been Released From Hospital

8:26 AM UTC

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) — A Kansas man who survived an apparently racially motivated shooting at a suburban Kansas City restaurant and bar is out of the hospital and has already visited the scene of the attack.

Ian Grillot, 24, was released from the hospital Tuesday, The University of Kansas Health System said in a statement Thursday. Grillot was one of three men shot Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas. One of the men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed, and his friend, Alok Madasani, was wounded.

Both Kuchibhotla and Madasani were natives of India working as engineers for GPS-maker Garmin in Olathe.

A bullet hit Grillot in the hand and entered his chest when he tried to stop the suspected gunman, 51-year-old Adam Puriton, of Olathe. Puriton is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Witnesses say Puriton shouted racial slurs before shooting Kuchibhotla and Madasani.

On Wednesday, Grillot went to church and then stopped at Austins for "closure," the hospital said in a statement. He returned to the hospital Thursday for a meeting with three officials from the Consulate General of India in Houston.

The dignitaries told Grillot and his family they were grateful for his actions the night of the shooting and invited Grillot and his family to visit India when he is able to travel. Consul General Anupam Ray told Grillot that his bravery is more representative of America than the violence at Austins, the hospital said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME