Susan Wojcicki, chief executive officer of YouTube Inc., introduces the company's new television subscription service at the YouTube Space LA venue in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Susan Wojcicki, chief executive officer of YouTube Inc., introduces the company's new television subscription service at the YouTube Space LA venue in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

How To Decide if YouTube's New TV Service Is Right For You

Google has already tried to replace your wireless carrier and Internet provider . Now it's gunning for your cable subscription, too.

The company's YouTube TV service , announced this week, offers a bundle of around 40 TV channels for $35 per month. There's no precise launch date, but YouTube says it'll be available later this year.

Google describes the service as "TV for the YouTube generation" — subscribers will be able to access it on mobile devices as well as gadgets that connect to their TV. One of YouTube TV's biggest perks is its unlimited DVR feature, which lets users record an infinite amount of TV shows and store them in the cloud.

Read more: The best TVs you can buy right now

YouTube TV will debut into a crowded competitive landscape. Sony's PlayStation Vue, Dish Network's Sling TV, and AT&T's DirecTV Now all offer similar services, each with their own advantages and disadvantages. While none of these services will totally replace what you'll get with a traditional pay-TV package, they are compelling options in combination with streaming options like Netflix , Hulu or HBO Now.

Here's a closer look at YouTube TV compares to the rest of the TV streaming packages out there:

YouTube TV



Susan Wojcicki, chief executive officer of YouTube Inc., introduces the company's new television subscription service at the YouTube Space LA venue in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Packages and Channel Selection

$35 per month for more than 40 networks

Optional Add-On Channels

$11 per month for Showtime

$15 per month for Fox Soccer Plus

Compatibility

iOS

Android

Google Chromecast

Will launch on TV-streaming devices, gaming consoles, and smart TVs in the coming months (specific models haven't been revealed yet)

Special Features

Can store an unlimited amount of DVR content via the cloud

Supports up to six accounts with their own DVR

Up to three simultaneous streams allowed per membership

Includes access to YouTube Red original content

Drawbacks

Missing major channels such as CNN, Nickelodeon, Discovery, AMC, Comedy Central, TNT, Spike, and MTV

Fewer add-on options than competing services

No option to add HBO

PlayStation Vue



ndrew House, President and Global CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc., announces the launch of PlayStation Vue in the Greater Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area TV markets, as well as a-la-carte offerings nationwide at PlayStation's E3 2015 Press Conference on Monday June 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Chris Weeks—Getty Images for Sony Computer A

Packages and Channel Selection

Access Slim: $29.99 for 45+ channels

Core Slim: $34.99 for 60+ channels

Elite Slim: $44.99 for 90 channels

Ultra Slim: $64.99 for 90 channels plus HBO and Showtime

The following prices apply to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, and Miami, since these markets offer the most local broadcast stations.

Access: $39.99 for 45+ channels

Core: $44.99 for 60+ channels

Elite: $54.99 for 90 channels

Ultra: $74.99 for 90 channels plus HBO and Showtime

Optional Add-On Channels:

Epix: $3.99 per month/$2.99 for PlayStation Plus members (already included in Elite and Ultra packages)

Espanol Package: $4.99 per month/ $3.99 for Playstation Plus members (includes nine channels)

HBO: $15 per month

Showtime: $10.99 per month/$8.99 for Playstation Plus members

Cinemax: $15 per month

Machinima: $1.99 per month

Fox Soccer Plus: $14.99 per month/$12.99 for Playstation Plus members

Epix Hits and Showtime: $13.99 per month/$11.49 for Playstation Plus members

Polaris: $2.99 per month/ $1.99 for Playstation Plus members

Compatibility

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

Amazon Fire TV devices

Apple TV 4th Gen

Roku

Android TV

Google Chromecast

Mobile app available for iOS, Android, and Fire TV tablets

Special Features

My Shows feature lets you store and save shows to the cloud for up to 28 days

Can store up to 500 shows in DVR, or thousands of hours of programming

Discounts on certain channels for PlayStation Plus members

Tag favorite channels to have them appear first in your TV guide

Navigation shortcuts available on PlayStation controller and Fire TV remote

Supports up to five streams at once

Can create up to five different profiles

Drawbacks

Missing Viacom-owned channels like MTV, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central

DirecTV Now



CEO of AT&T Entertainment Group John Stankey speaks onstage during AT&T's celebration of the Launch of DIRECTV NOW at Venue 57 on November 28, 2016 in New York City. Dave Kotinsky—Getty Images for DirecTV

Packages and Channel Selection:

$35 for 60+ channels

$50 for 80+ channels

$60 for 100+ channels

$70 for 120+ channels

Optional Add-On Channels:

HBO: $5 per month

Cinemax: $5 per month

Starz and Starz Encore: $8 per month

Special Features:

$25 discount per month for those who subscribe to AT&T's Unlimited Plus plan

Can save channels to favorites

Able to create a list of up to 100 titles to watch later

Can view shows that aired within the last 72 hours

Stream on two devices simultaneously

Drawbacks :

Currently no DVR capability (AT&T says it will be added later this year)

Can't create multiple profiles

No CBS content at this time (AT&T also says it's working with CBS to make a deal)

Sling TV



Roger Lynch, chief executive officer of Sling TV LLC, pauses while speaking during an event at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Packages and Channel Selection:

$20 for 30+ channels

$25 for $40+ channels

$40 for 49 channels

Optional Add-On Channels :

Around 20 additional bundles available ranging from $5 to $15 per month, including kids-themed packages (Disney Junior, Nicktoons, etc.), comedy (MTV, Game Show Network, Spike), sports (NHL Network, NBA TV), HBO, Cinemax, and international channels, among others

4 Extras Deal offers four packages for $10 including kids, comedy, news, and lifestyle bundles (more than 30 channels total)

Special Features:

Can replay content that has aired within the last three days for certain channels

Drawbacks: