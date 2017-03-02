abortionThese Coders Are Fighting to Protect Abortion Rights Under President Trump
Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Abortion Clinic Access Case
TelevisionHere's What's Coming to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO in March
streaming
Jeff SessionsRead Jeff Sessions' Comments Recusing Himself From Trump Campaign Investigations
President Donald Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions
energyThis Billionaire Advising President Trump Could Make Millions Off a New Ethanol Policy
Carl Icahn, Icahn Enterprises Chairman during his keynote at the 6th annual CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at the Pierre Hotel in New York.
Political And Business Visitors At Trump Tower During President-Elect's Transition To The White House
Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, on Jan. 18, 2017. Albin Lohr-Jones—Bloomberg/Getty Images
New York

New York Governor Cuomo Orders Police to Investigate Vandalism at Jewish Cemetery

11:26 PM UTC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered state police on Thursday to investigate vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Rochester after several other Jewish cemeteries were destroyed in recent weeks.

At least five headstones were knocked over at Waad Hakolel Cemetery in Rochester this week, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. Michael Phillips, the president of the non-profit that oversees the cemetery, told the newspaper there was no evidence this was an incidence of anti-Semitism.

About 100 headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia last weekend, the Associated Press reported, and more than 150 headstones were knocked over at a St. Louis Jewish cemetery, according to Fox2.

Despite the smaller number of headstones damaged in New York, Cuomo said the vandalism in his state could be part of a spike in threats aimed at the Jewish community this year. Since the start of 2017, Jewish community centers around the country have received frequent bomb threats that have turned out to be hoaxes.

“Given the wave of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers and disturbing vandalism at Jewish cemeteries nationwide, I am directing the State Police to immediately launch a full investigation into this matter,” Cuomo said in a statement.

This is not the first time a Jewish cemetery in New York has seen its headstones vandalized. In 2014, the Britton Road Cemetery saw 40 headstones knocked over, according to the Democrat & Chronicle, but police found that incident was not motivated by hate.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME