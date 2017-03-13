Donald TrumpPresident Trump Will Lay a Wreath at Andrew Jackson's Grave
celebrities

The Complete Friendship History of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

Megan McCluskey
5:43 PM UTC

While loyalties are constantly changing in the tumultuous world of Game of Thrones, the offscreen friendship between stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner seems prepared to stand the test of time.

Even though they haven't shared a scene together since season one, the pair—who play sisters Arya and Sansa Stark—have remained close throughout the series' lengthy run. During a 2013 Emmys panel, Williams revealed that she knew there was something special about Turner after their very first audition together.

"I had gotten along really really well with Sophie and I just remember her being super tall," she said. "I came out of the audition and said to my mum, 'Even if I don't get the part, I really want that girl to. She's really cool."

Carpool Karaoke? They're doing it as a pair, because their bond seems to have only grown stronger since those early Thrones days, with both often showing their love for each other in interviews and on social media.

Here are the some of the best times that Williams and Turner proved #Mophie is friendship goals.

11. The time they took a face-swap selfie:

10. When they looked flawless together at the 2017 SAG Awards:

Bæ.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

9. The "Maisie Turner" Twitter exchange when they pretended to play house as a married couple:

8. When Williams asked fans for young Mophie photos, and they immediately delivered:

7. This display of sisterly love at the 2017 BAFTA Tea Party:

there were never such devoted sisters

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

6. When they announced that a Game of Thrones Carpool Karaoke was coming:

5. The Sansa-Arya reunion pitch at Comic Con 2014:

4. Williams' 21st birthday message to Turner:

3. When they wore matching Halloween costumes:

Nortiness ensues

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

2. The time Turner carried Williams' dress train down the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, prompting Anna Kendrick and fans to swoon:

1. And last but certainly not least, when they got matching Game of Thrones tattoos:

Got to tattoo these gorgeous girlies today Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner from game of thrones ^_^

Posted by Miss kat Paine on Tuesday, September 13, 2016
