Watch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Speaks Amid Russia Controversy

8:58 PM UTC

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon, following a day of controversy over reports that that he met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign.

Some Democratic lawmakers on Thursday called on Sessions to resign from his post, while some Republicans asked Sessions to recuse himself from investigations related to Russia's interference in the presidential election.

But President Donald Trump defended Sessions, announcing that he has "total" confidence in his Attorney General and sees no need for him to step aside.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Watch live here.

Follow TIME