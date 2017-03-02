TelevisionHere's What's Coming to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO in March
streaming
Jeff SessionsRead Jeff Sessions' Comments Recusing Himself From Trump Campaign Investigations
President Donald Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions
energyThis Billionaire Advising President Trump Could Make Millions Off a New Ethanol Policy
Carl Icahn, Icahn Enterprises Chairman during his keynote at the 6th annual CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at the Pierre Hotel in New York.
Jeff SessionsRead Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Remarks on Recusing Himself
President Donald Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today. Saul Loeb—Pool/Getty Images
viral

Watch George W. Bush Clear the Air About His Infamous Inauguration Day Poncho Struggle

9:23 PM UTC

Former President George W. Bush is fully aware that he doesn't know how to adorn a poncho. Ellen DeGeneres isn't letting him forget it, either.

Bush's struggle with the plastic rain gear at President Trump's inauguration quickly became an internet sensation, causing a rush of memes to flood the Internet. Even though Bush appeared to laugh and smile about his sartorial battle, the photos of him became one of the trademarks of Trump's swearing-in.

The former president sat down with DeGeneres on her show to promote his new book Portraits of Courage. While the two discussed his art, the current presidency and his friendship with Michelle Obama, DeGeneres ultimately brought up the pressing issue at hand: whether or not he had ever worn a poncho. "The poncho was a problem. Have you put one on? Is that the first time?" she asked. Bush replied, "Yeah, it looks like it! That's for sure."

DeGeneres later gifted Bush with his own presidential poncho — directions included.

Watch the full video below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME