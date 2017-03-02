Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today.

Former President George W. Bush is fully aware that he doesn't know how to adorn a poncho. Ellen DeGeneres isn't letting him forget it, either.

Bush's struggle with the plastic rain gear at President Trump's inauguration quickly became an internet sensation, causing a rush of memes to flood the Internet. Even though Bush appeared to laugh and smile about his sartorial battle, the photos of him became one of the trademarks of Trump's swearing-in.

The former president sat down with DeGeneres on her show to promote his new book Portraits of Courage. While the two discussed his art, the current presidency and his friendship with Michelle Obama, DeGeneres ultimately brought up the pressing issue at hand: whether or not he had ever worn a poncho. "The poncho was a problem. Have you put one on? Is that the first time?" she asked. Bush replied, "Yeah, it looks like it! That's for sure."

Never thought I'd say that George W Bush is all of us, but here we are #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/anqkQWhDCq - Ellie Schwartz (@EllieInTheStars) January 20, 2017

As wack as today is at least we have George Bush tryna put a rain poncho on lmaooo pic.twitter.com/n1rbe91gRx - victoria (@CountOnVic) January 20, 2017

The George W. Bush reaction cam during Trump's inauguration speech was lit pic.twitter.com/x33V19MLTn - Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 20, 2017

DeGeneres later gifted Bush with his own presidential poncho — directions included.

Watch the full video below.