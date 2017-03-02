Video GamesThe Nintendo Switch Day One Update Brings Back Friend Codes
Nintendo Switch
Jeff SessionsWhat to Know About the Jeff Sessions-Russia Controversy
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation at the Department of Justice on Feb. 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
celebritiesAmerican Hero Tom Hanks Is Fueling the White House Press Corps With Espresso
An Unforgettable Evening - Arrivals
National SecurityDonald Trump Changed His Tone But Not His Message: Be Afraid
President Donald Trump Address to Congress
Music

Lorde's Long-Awaited New Song 'Green Light' Is Finally Here

7:07 PM UTC

At long last, 20-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde of "Royals" fame has released her new single, the first in three years. It's called "Green Light," and she's been teasing it over the past week with a series of mysterious short videos and installations in her hometown of Auckland.

"I am so proud of this song. It's very different, and kinda unexpected. It's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE," she wrote in a tweet in the lead-up to its release. "It's the first chapter of a story I'm gonna tell you, the story of the last two wild, fluorescent years of my life," she continued. Listen to "Green Light" and watch the brand-new video, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME