Lorde's Long-Awaited New Song 'Green Light' Is Finally Here

At long last, 20-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde of "Royals" fame has released her new single, the first in three years. It's called "Green Light," and she's been teasing it over the past week with a series of mysterious short videos and installations in her hometown of Auckland.

"I am so proud of this song. It's very different, and kinda unexpected. It's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE," she wrote in a tweet in the lead-up to its release. "It's the first chapter of a story I'm gonna tell you, the story of the last two wild, fluorescent years of my life," she continued. Listen to "Green Light" and watch the brand-new video, above.