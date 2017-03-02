Each month, subscription streaming services add new slates of films and television shows to their rosters, making the possibilities for your next movie marathon or binge-watching session nearly endless. In March, HBO NOW and HBO Go will feature favorites like American Psycho and M*A*S*H . Viewers can also catch classics like Blazing Saddles and The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou along with the return of original programming like Love and Grace and Frankie on Netflix , while Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Everybody Wants Some!! head to Hulu.

Check out the selections coming to Netflix , Hulu, Amazon and HBO in March.

Netflix

March 1

Angry Birds: Season 2

Blazing Saddles

Chicago

Deep Run

Dirt Every Day: Season 1

Epic Drives: Season 2

Friday After Next

Head 2 Head: Season 2

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1

Ignition: Season 1

Impossible Dreamers

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kate and Mim-Mim : Season 2

Know Your Enemy – Japan

Kung Fu Panda

Let There Be Light

Memento

Midnight in Paris

Nacho Libre

Nazi Concentration Camps

Roadkill : Season 2

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane

San Pietro

Singing with Angels

Sustainable

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Craft

This Is Spinal Tap

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress

The Negro Soldier

Thunderbolt

Tunisian Victory

March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1

March 4

Safe Haven

March 5

Señora Acero: Season 3

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

March 8

Hands of Stone

The Waterboy

March 9

Thithi (2015)

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck : Season 1

Burning Sands

Love : Season 2

One More Time : Season 1

The Boss’ Daughter

March 13

Must Love Dogs

Million Dollar Baby

March 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame

March 15

Disney’s The BFG

Lucha Underground : Seasons 1-2

Notes on Blindness

March 16

Beau Sejour : Season 1

Coraline

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train

Julie’s Greenroom : Season 1

Marvel’s Iron Fist : Season 1

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale

Pandora

Samurai Gourmet : Season 1

March 18

Come and Find Me

The Vampire Diaries : Season 8

March 20

El Reemplazante : Season 1-2

March 21

Ali & Nino

Another Forever

Evolution

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder : Season 3

Welcome to New York

March 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles : Season 2

Déjà Vu

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense

Grace and Frankie : Season 3

Ingobernable : Season 1—

Spider

The Square

The Most Hated Woman in America

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 25

The Student Body

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 27

Better Call Saul : Season 2

March 28

Archer : Season 7

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 30

Life in Pieces : Season 1

March 31

13 Reasons Why : Season 1

Bordertown : Season 1

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life : Season 1

Dinotrux : Season 4

FirstBorn

Five Came Back

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Rosewood : Season 1

The Carmichael Show : Season 1-2

The Discovery

Trailer Park Boys : Season 11

Hulu

March 1

National Treasure

13 Going on 30

52 Pick Up

A Company Man

A Simple Plan

The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

American Heart

American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America

Ancient Aliens Origins

And While We Were Here

Badges of Fury

Battle Ground

The Big Kahuna

Born to be Blue (Showtime)

Carrie

The Rage: Carrie 2

Cavemen

Charlie Bartlett

Clueless

Code 46 (Showtime)

Commitment

Confession of Murder

The Courier

Curse of the Zodiac

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Dead Man’s Bounty

Doomsday Book

Dummy

Eastern Bandits

Enemy at the Gates (Showtime)

The Final Cut (Showtime)

Flash Point

Floating City

The Fog

The Four

The Gambler

Gang Related

The Ghost Writer (Showtime)

The Guillotines

Hannibal

I Love You Phillip Morris (Showtime)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid: Part 2

The Karate Kid 3

Kid Cannabis

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

King of the Mountain

The Kings of the Streets

The Last Tycoon

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit

Little Big Soldier

Lost Highway (Showtime)

Lost in Thailand

The Man from Nowhere

Miami Vice

Mr. Majestyk

Mystery Road

New World

Ninja Masters

Not Suitable for Children

On the Job

Ordinary People (Showtime)

The Phantom of the Opera

Pele: Birth of a Legend (Showtime)

Penelope

Possums

Radio Days

Requiem for a Dream (Showtime)

Saving General Yang

Shaolin

Shark Babes (Showtime)

Slightly Single in LA

Special ID

Staying Alive

The Substitute

The Substitute 2: Schools Out

The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All

The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option

Surf’s Up

The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3

Tai Chi Hero

Tai Chi Zero

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Thieves

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

Top Gun

Up in the Air

Vampire in Brooklyn

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days

War of the Arrows

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?

The Wrath of Vajra

Young Detective Dee

March 2

Last Girl Standing (Showtime)

March 3

Young Ones

March 4

Out of the Furnace (Showtime)

House of D

March 5

Food Chains

March 6

The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 8

ChickLit

A Gamer’s Life

March 8

Uncensored with Michael Ware : Complete Season 1

March 9

Burning Blue

Tom Papa: Human Mule

March 10

Steven Universe : Complete Season 3

March 11

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 2

American Jihad (Showtime )

March 13

Future Baby

March 15

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West : Complete Season 2

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

March 17

Counterfeit Cat : Complete Season 1

Fargo : Complete Season 2

Mr. Pickles : Complete Season 2

A Bronx Tale (Showtime)

Everybody Wants Some!!

The Truth about Emanuel

March 19

Happy Birthday

The Suspect

March 20

Fear Inc.

March 21

Fear the Walking Dead : Complete Season 2

American Romance

March 24

The Powerpuff Girls : Complete Season 1

March 26

Love & Vets : Complete Season 1

March 27

Skinwalkers

March 28

Archer : Complete Season 7

March 29

Star vs. The Forces of Evil : Complete Season 2

March 31

Dangerous Curves

Disgraced (Showtime)

Amazon

March 1

Nine Lives

Anthropoid

What We Do in the Shadows

Chicago

Hannibal

Hoodwinked

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

The Gambler

Charlie Bartlett

Vampire in Brooklyn

March 2

The Dressmaker

Emma

March 3

Annedroids: Season 4

March 10

Hand of God: Season 2

March 11

W.

Churchill's Secret

March 16

Orphan Black: Season 4

March 17

You Are Wanted: Season 1

Everybody Wants Some!!

March 23

Gimme Danger

March 24

A Man Called Ove

HBO

March 1

American Psycho

American Psycho II: All American Girl

Bullet to the Head

The Cider House Rules

Closed Circuit

Cocoon

Cocoon: The Return

Dragnet

End of Days

The Green Inferno

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Hairspray

Live Free or Die Hard

M*A*S*H

Marley & Me

The Mothman Prophecies

Nights in Rodanthe

Parenthood

Powder

Rabbit Hole

Resident Evil

The Secret Life of Bees

The Tuxedo

Under Siege

March 2

UConn: The March to Madness

March 4

X-Men: Apocalypse

March 6

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble

March 11

Jerrod Carmichael: 8

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

March 13

Cries From Syria

March 18

Ice Age: Collision Course

March 19

The Last Witch Hunter

March 22

Within

March 25

Independence Day: Resurgence

March 27

Rock and a Hard Place