Each month, subscription streaming services add new slates of films and television shows to their rosters, making the possibilities for your next movie marathon or binge-watching session nearly endless. In March, HBO NOW and HBO Go will feature favorites like American Psycho and M*A*S*H. Viewers can also catch classics like Blazing Saddles and The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou along with the return of original programming like Love and Grace and Frankie on Netflix, while Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Everybody Wants Some!! head to Hulu.

Check out the selections coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO in March.

Netflix
March 1
Angry Birds: Season 2
Blazing Saddles
Chicago
Deep Run
Dirt Every Day: Season 1
Epic Drives: Season 2
Friday After Next
Head 2 Head: Season 2
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1
Ignition: Season 1
Impossible Dreamers
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2
Know Your Enemy – Japan
Kung Fu Panda
Let There Be Light
Memento
Midnight in Paris
Nacho Libre
Nazi Concentration Camps
Roadkill: Season 2
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane
San Pietro
Singing with Angels
Sustainable
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Craft
This Is Spinal Tap
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress
The Negro Soldier
Thunderbolt
Tunisian Victory

March 3
Greenleaf: Season 1

March 4
Safe Haven

March 5
Señora Acero: Season 3

March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

March 8
Hands of Stone
The Waterboy

March 9
Thithi (2015)

March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1
Burning Sands
Love: Season 2
One More Time: Season 1
The Boss’ Daughter

March 13
Must Love Dogs
Million Dollar Baby

March 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame

March 15
Disney’s The BFG
Lucha Underground: Seasons 1-2
Notes on Blindness

March 16
Beau Sejour: Season 1
Coraline

March 17
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train
Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale
Pandora
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1

March 18
Come and Find Me
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8

March 20
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2

March 21
Ali & Nino
Another Forever
Evolution
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)

March 23
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3
Welcome to New York

March 24
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2
Déjà Vu
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
Grace and Frankie: Season 3
Ingobernable: Season 1—
Spider
The Square
The Most Hated Woman in America
Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 25
The Student Body
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 27
Better Call Saul: Season 2

March 28
Archer: Season 7
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1

March 31
13 Reasons Why: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Dinotrux: Season 4
FirstBorn
Five Came Back
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11

Hulu
March 1
National Treasure
13 Going on 30
52 Pick Up
A Company Man
A Simple Plan
The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
American Heart
American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America
Ancient Aliens Origins
And While We Were Here
Badges of Fury
Battle Ground
The Big Kahuna
Born to be Blue (Showtime)
Carrie
The Rage: Carrie 2
Cavemen
Charlie Bartlett
Clueless
Code 46 (Showtime)
Commitment
Confession of Murder
The Courier
Curse of the Zodiac
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Dead Man’s Bounty
Doomsday Book
Dummy
Eastern Bandits
Enemy at the Gates (Showtime)
The Final Cut (Showtime)
Flash Point
Floating City
The Fog
The Four
The Gambler
Gang Related
The Ghost Writer (Showtime)
The Guillotines
Hannibal
I Love You Phillip Morris (Showtime)
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid: Part 2
The Karate Kid 3
Kid Cannabis
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
King of the Mountain
The Kings of the Streets
The Last Tycoon
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
Little Big Soldier
Lost Highway (Showtime)
Lost in Thailand
The Man from Nowhere
Miami Vice
Mr. Majestyk
Mystery Road
New World
Ninja Masters
Not Suitable for Children
On the Job
Ordinary People (Showtime)
The Phantom of the Opera
Pele: Birth of a Legend (Showtime)
Penelope
Possums
Radio Days
Requiem for a Dream (Showtime)
Saving General Yang
Shaolin
Shark Babes (Showtime)
Slightly Single in LA
Special ID
Staying Alive
The Substitute
The Substitute 2: Schools Out
The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All
The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option
Surf’s Up
The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3
Tai Chi Hero
Tai Chi Zero
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
The Thieves
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
Top Gun
Up in the Air
Vampire in Brooklyn
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days
War of the Arrows
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?
The Wrath of Vajra
Young Detective Dee

March 2
Last Girl Standing (Showtime)

March 3
Young Ones

March 4
Out of the Furnace (Showtime)
House of D

March 5
Food Chains

March 6
The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 8
ChickLit
A Gamer’s Life

March 8
Uncensored with Michael Ware: Complete Season 1

March 9
Burning Blue
Tom Papa: Human Mule

March 10
Steven Universe: Complete Season 3

March 11
Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 2
American Jihad (Showtime )

March 13
Future Baby

March 15
Sheriff Callie’s Wild West: Complete Season 2
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

March 17
Counterfeit Cat: Complete Season 1
Fargo: Complete Season 2
Mr. Pickles: Complete Season 2
A Bronx Tale (Showtime)
Everybody Wants Some!!
The Truth about Emanuel

March 19
Happy Birthday
The Suspect

March 20
Fear Inc.

March 21
Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 2
American Romance

March 24
The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 1

March 26
Love & Vets: Complete Season 1

March 27
Skinwalkers

March 28
Archer: Complete Season 7

March 29
Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 2

March 31
Dangerous Curves
Disgraced (Showtime)

Amazon
March 1
Nine Lives
Anthropoid
What We Do in the Shadows
Chicago
Hannibal
Hoodwinked
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
The Gambler
Charlie Bartlett
Vampire in Brooklyn

March 2
The Dressmaker
Emma

March 3
Annedroids: Season 4

March 10
Hand of God: Season 2

March 11
W.
Churchill's Secret

March 16
Orphan Black: Season 4

March 17
You Are Wanted: Season 1
Everybody Wants Some!!

March 23
Gimme Danger

March 24
A Man Called Ove

HBO
March 1
American Psycho
American Psycho II: All American Girl
Bullet to the Head
The Cider House Rules
Closed Circuit
Cocoon
Cocoon: The Return
Dragnet
End of Days
The Green Inferno
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Hairspray
Live Free or Die Hard
M*A*S*H
Marley & Me
The Mothman Prophecies
Nights in Rodanthe
Parenthood
Powder
Rabbit Hole
Resident Evil
The Secret Life of Bees
The Tuxedo
Under Siege

March 2
UConn: The March to Madness

March 4
X-Men: Apocalypse

March 6
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble

March 11
Jerrod Carmichael: 8
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

March 13
Cries From Syria

March 18
Ice Age: Collision Course

March 19
The Last Witch Hunter

March 22
Within

March 25
Independence Day: Resurgence

March 27
Rock and a Hard Place

