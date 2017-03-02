Jeff SessionsWhat to Know About the Jeff Sessions-Russia Controversy
viral

This Creative Taco Bell Lover Made a Custom Wedding Dress Out of Burrito Wrappers

6:19 PM UTC

Nothing says "wedding bells" like a Taco Bell wedding, complete with gown made entirely of burrito wrappers from the fast food joint. That's certainly the case for one crafty couple; the bride, Diane Nguyen, put her designer skills to work to make a voluminous dress worthy of a Disney princess with a particular palate for Crunchwrap Supremes.

In a post to Imgur and her submission to Taco Bell's "Love and Tacos" contest, which offers a free wedding package at the chain's Las Vegas outpost for one lucky couple, Nguyen explained the inspiration behind the Cinderella-esque garment.

"It’s time to spill the beans," she wrote about the photo. "We have been engaged for 4 years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll."

Clearly, this couple has quite a sense of humor, on top of impressive crafting skills and a profound and everlasting passion for Quesalupas. Here's to their happily ever after, hot sauce included.

