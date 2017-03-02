CrimeAnti-Semitic Hate Crimes Spike in New York City
New York Cityscapes And City Views
Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers to the Media After Trump's Speech: 'Do You Have Amnesia?'
White HousePresident Trump Gives Speech Aboard Aircraft Carrier: Watch Live
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-JOINT ADDRESS
Exercise/FitnessWhy Swimming Is So Good For You
swimming pool
awards

Let Jimmy Kimmel Take You Behind the Scenes to Explain Everything About the Oscars Mix-Up

5:50 PM UTC

Although Jimmy Kimmel wasn't directly involved in the Oscars envelope mix-up that resulted in La La Land being announced as Best Picture instead of Moonlight, the host was privy to the immediate aftermath of the blunder.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the late night pundit gave a play-by-play breakdown of what happened backstage, detailing his reaction to the gaffe.

"I really was in the middle, and everybody was very keyed up trying to figure out what happened and who did what, and I just kept screwing around through the whole thing. I told [Best Picture presenter] Warren Beatty he was in trouble," Kimmel said. "But he did a very smart thing. He kept those envelopes. He would not hand them to anybody. He showed people, but he would not hand them over. He kept both of them because that’s the smoking gun there. As soon as you give those envelopes up, who knows which is what, and what happened? The other smart thing is that he went to the microphone to clear things up."

Kimmel also spoke about how blame was wrongly assigned to Beatty before the incident was cleared up.

"It’s funny too because one of our writers saw somebody post a close-up on Instagram. They zoomed in on the envelope that was in [Beatty's] hand," he explained, referencing the fact that Beatty was mistakenly given a duplicate of Emma Stone's card for Best Actress. "I went in, all this commotion was still going on, and I said, 'Warren, you could see the envelope that you were handed said, "Outstanding Female Actress."' I just announced, 'You’re free to walk the streets of Hollywood again.' And I walked out of the room."

Read more at TheRinger.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME