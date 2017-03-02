Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Blasts Trump's 'Surprisingly Presidential' Speech to Congress
Chuck Schumer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 2, 2017, about news reports of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' contact with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign. The revelation is spurring growing calls in Congress in both parties for him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.  J. Scott Applewhite—AP
Congress

The Top Democrat in Congress Called for Jeff Sessions to Resign as Attorney General

3:44 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.

Several Republicans and Democrats have called for Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election following the revelation he talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.

The conversations seem to contradict sworn statements Sessions gave to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Schumer says a special prosecutor is needed to investigate the allegations of Russian interference and also look into whether the investigation has already been compromised by Sessions.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has accused Sessions of "lying under oath" and demanded that he resign.

