Exercise/FitnessWhy Swimming Is So Good For You
swimming pool
PoliticsWhy Attorney General Sessions is in the Hot Seat
Capitol
CongressRead Chuck Schumer's Call for Jeff Sessions to Resign
Chuck Schumer
EntertainmentCher on Britney Spears and J. Lo: 'I Was Doing Vegas When They Were in Rompers'
The Reel Awards 2017 Honors Celebrity Impersonators And Tribute Artists - Show
seth
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers to the Media After Trump's Speech: 'Do You Have Amnesia?'

5:39 PM UTC

While some members of the media praised President Donald Trump's tone in his first speech to Congress, Seth Meyers was not one of them.

“It was a restrained performance, which means once again, the media salivated over the possibility of a more presidential Trump,” Meyers said on Late Night on Wednesday, playing a clip of Fox News’ Chris Wallace saying that he felt “tonight Donald Trump became the President of the United States.” Meyers strongly disagreed with that statement, countering: “I bet there are some Muslims and undocumented immigrants that would tell you he became president back in f---ing January.”

Meyers went on to suggest the media has a short-term memory when it comes to Trump’s tone. “Guys, seriously, do you have amnesia?” asked Meyers. “Did you forget all the other times you said the exact same thing?” To remind everyone, he showed a montage of talking heads waxing on about Trump’s “more presidential” tone from 2016. “And maybe Lucy [from Peanuts] really will let me kick the football this time,” Meyers joked.

“Despite what you heard from the media about Trump’s performance, the speech was heavy on empty promises and light on substance,” Meyers said. “Let’s not get fooled again.”

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME