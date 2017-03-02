LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 20: Impersonator Heidi Thompson of Nevada performs as Cher during The Reel Awards 2017 at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on February 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 20: Impersonator Heidi Thompson of Nevada performs as Cher during The Reel Awards 2017 at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on February 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Cher on Britney Spears and J. Lo: 'I Was Doing Vegas When They Were in Rompers'

Before Britney Spears or Jennifer Lopez had residencies in Las Vegas, there was Cher, who's held court as the "Goddess of Pop" for nearly five decades .

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight , the 70-year-old entertainment legend talked about her current shows, Classic Cher at the Monte Carlo in Las Vegas and at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland, as well as the next generation of leaders, including her fellow current Vegas performers, Britney Spears and J. Lo.

When asked whether or not Spears and Lopez had offered her any advice, Cher pushed aside the idea with a joke.

" Babe, I was doing Vegas when they were in rompers!" she said. "Elton [John] I think [has welcomed me back to Vegas, but] I don't know the other girls that well, so not really… I used to know J.Lo a little bit."

As for other singers who could follow Cher's legacy, she name checked her Burlesque co-star Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga.

" Christina [Aguilera] certainly has got that, her own thing happening," she said. "And I wouldn't say, I wouldn't say [Lady] Gaga. Gaga and I have more of a, kind of a... our looks pass in the night, you know? Our looks pass in the night."

When asked about Adele, Cher had plenty of praise.

"Oh God, who wouldn't [want to duet with her]?" she said. "How can you not [be a fan]?"