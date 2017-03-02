There are bad ideas and then there’s Jimmy Fallon, suit-wearing television host , challenging Jennifer Lopez , international pop star, renowned dancer , and former Fly Girl, to a dance battle. What was he thinking?

On The Tonight Show , Fallon threw down the gauntlet and declared war on the dance floor against J. Lo . For the battle, Fallon and Lopez had to draw phrases out of a “velvety dance bag” and then make up dances to go with them, while The Roots provided a soundtrack for the action.

Fallon went first, freestyling to “Putting on Skinny Jeans”, even dropping to the floor to show off some of his sweeter moves. Lopez followed with a stellar routine that translated the phrase “Washing Machine on Spin Cycle” into a wonder of head-whipping choreography. Fallon quickly got out of breath, but Lopez came to his rescue, suggesting they perform a dance battle duet that helped Fallon regain his dance floor cred.

Watch the full clip below.