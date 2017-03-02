MusicLorde's Long-Awaited New Song 'Green Light' Is Finally Here
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
Jeff SessionsWhat to Know About the Jeff Sessions-Russia Controversy
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation at the Department of Justice on Feb. 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
celebritiesAmerican Hero Tom Hanks Is Fueling the White House Press Corps With Espresso
An Unforgettable Evening - Arrivals
National SecurityDonald Trump Changed His Tone But Not His Message: Be Afraid
President Donald Trump Address to Congress
Jennifer Lopez on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Late Night Television

Jimmy Fallon Probably Should Never Have Challenged J. Lo to This Dance Battle

6:12 PM UTC

There are bad ideas and then there’s Jimmy Fallon, suit-wearing television host, challenging Jennifer Lopez, international pop star, renowned dancer, and former Fly Girl, to a dance battle. What was he thinking?

On The Tonight Show, Fallon threw down the gauntlet and declared war on the dance floor against J. Lo. For the battle, Fallon and Lopez had to draw phrases out of a “velvety dance bag” and then make up dances to go with them, while The Roots provided a soundtrack for the action.

Fallon went first, freestyling to “Putting on Skinny Jeans”, even dropping to the floor to show off some of his sweeter moves. Lopez followed with a stellar routine that translated the phrase “Washing Machine on Spin Cycle” into a wonder of head-whipping choreography. Fallon quickly got out of breath, but Lopez came to his rescue, suggesting they perform a dance battle duet that helped Fallon regain his dance floor cred.

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME