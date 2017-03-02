Crime2 Transgender Women Killed in New Orleans Within 48 Hours: Police
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Blasts Trump's 'Surprisingly Presidential' Speech to Congress

4:13 PM UTC

Although President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress received positive coverage from several media outlets, Tuesday's address clearly didn't sway Stephen Colbert's opinion on POTUS.

During the opening monologue of Wednesday's episode of The Late Show, the host called the media out for not holding Trump to a higher standard, citing a Washington Post article that dubbed his remarks "surprisingly presidential."

"Always comforting when the president surprises you by being plausible," he quipped before shifting his focus to Trump's reported shift in tone. "Yes, he shifted from unhinged narcissist to hinged narcissist."

Watch the full clip below.

Follow TIME