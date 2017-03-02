Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Blasts Trump's 'Surprisingly Presidential' Speech to Congress
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Crime2 Transgender Women Killed in New Orleans Within 48 Hours: Police
Police Crime Scene Tape
CongressHere Are All the Members of Congress Calling on Jeff Sessions to Resign or Recuse Himself
Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, Feb. 08, 2017.
CongressThe Top Democrat in Congress Called for Jeff Sessions to Resign as Attorney General
Chuck Schumer
Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate
Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate Under Armour/JBL
headphones

Runners Will Love These Heart-Monitoring Headphones

3:07 PM UTC

If you're just getting into running, biking, or other kinds of cardio exercise, it's important to make sure you're working hard without overdoing it. Keeping a close eye on your heart rate can help you stay in the sweet spot, which, for an average 20-year-old, is between 100-170 beats per minute, according to the American Heart Association.

Plenty of fitness trackers can help you keep tabs on your heart rate while you're working out. But if you're looking for an alternative option, Under Armour and JBL may have the answer: The Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate, a pair of Bluetooth earbuds that double as a heart rate monitor. Whereas most fitness trackers and smartwatches detect your heart rate via your wrist, the Sport Wireless earbuds do so with a sensor tucked into one of the buds themselves.

Read more: The best headphones you can buy right now

During a recent morning workout, it took me a little fiddling to get the Sport Wireless to find my heartbeat — it turns out I incorrectly attached one of the three included eartips, leaving the sensor blocked. But once I realized my mistake, the Sport Wireless earbuds gave me roughly the same reading as my Apple Watch and my gym's stationary bike. (The eartips do have left/right markings, but they're hidden away inside where they're hard to spot.) A nifty touch sensor on the right earbud lets you get an audible readout of your current beats-per-minute with a quick tap. And Under Armour's UA Record companion app can help track your progress over time.

You probably won't care much about audio fidelity while you're pounding the pavement, but the Sport Wireless happily doesn't skimp on sound. Once you decide which of the three included eartips fits best for you, they're plenty comfortable, too. (That was a nice surprise; I usually hate workout earbuds.) And I got battery life around the advertised five hours, plenty for pretty much any gym session or jog.

The Sport Wireless won't replace your everyday headphones. There's not enough battery life for that, the buds are a little too bulky to look good with street clothes, and the heart rate's glowing green sensor can make you look like Locutus of Borg if you're not careful to place the buds in your ear just so. But if you're looking for a pair of workout headphones that can help track your runs without a dedicated fitness monitor, these can do the job nicely.

Buy now: Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate, $135, Amazon

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME