IdeasThe Most Important Difference Between an Elite Athlete and a Middle-Aged Writer
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
North KoreaNorth Korean Officials Deny Deadly Nerve Gas Killed Kim Jong Nam
Kim Jong Nam
World2017 Might Not Be Europe's 'Year of the Populist' After All
Freedom Party Leader Geert Wilders Interview
U.S.In Defense of an Open, Fair and Free Press
TIME staff portrait: Nancy Gibbs
Casey Anthony Trial Goes to Jury
Casey Anthony sits at the defense table after the jury left to begin deliberations in her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla., Monday, July 4, 2011. Joe Burbank—Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images
Courts

Casey Anthony May Have Accidentally Killed Her Daughter, Former Trial Judge Says

1:20 PM UTC

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — The judge who presided over Casey Anthony's murder trial says the Florida mother may have killed her 2-year-old daughter by accident.

Anthony may have been trying to quiet the child, Caylee, with chloroform and accidentally used too much, former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said Wednesday in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel.

"There was a possibility that she may have utilized that to keep the baby quiet ... and just used too much of it, and the baby died," he said.

Perry said it's a theory and if jurors in Anthony's 2011 trial had come to that conclusion, they might have convicted her of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

But Perry, who retired and joined a private law firm in 2014, stressed that was just one of several theories about what may have happened to Caylee.

"As I've expressed, the only person that really knows what happened was Casey," he said.

Anthony, now 30, was acquitted in a trial that was broadcast live on television and garnered worldwide attention.

Perry didn't fault the verdict but said evidence showed Anthony had gone online to research how to use chloroform as a sedative.

The child's remains were found five months after she was reported missing and authorities were unable to determine a cause of death.

During Anthony's trial, defense attorney Jose Baez told jurors the toddler accidentally drowned in the family pool and someone else hid the body. Prosecutors said Anthony used chloroform and then suffocated the child by putting duct tape over her mouth.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME