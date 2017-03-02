CrimeAnti-Semitic Hate Crimes Spike in New York City
New York Cityscapes And City Views
Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers to the Media After Trump's Speech: 'Do You Have Amnesia?'
White HousePresident Trump Gives Speech Aboard Aircraft Carrier: Watch Live
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-JOINT ADDRESS
Exercise/FitnessWhy Swimming Is So Good For You
swimming pool
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As U.S. Stocks Trim Slide While Consumer Shares Rise On Deal Activity
American flags fly above a Snapchat sign displayed outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in New York, on Oct. 21, 2016. Michael Nagle—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Business

Snap's Audacious Wall Street Play

12:15 PM UTC

After a long drought for tech offerings, Snap's IPO is the nerviest stock-market debut in years, in more ways than one. The parent company of disappearing-message app Snapchat priced its shares at $17 in its IPO on March 1, raising $3.4 billion, valuing Snap at $24 billion. The six-year-old startup, beloved by millennials, is the biggest U.S. tech company to go public since Facebook, which was worth $104 billion at its 2012 IPO.

Snap is the first U.S. IPO to exclusively sell nonvoting stock, depriving shareholders of a say in corporate matters entirely. The move is an extreme iteration of Facebook's lopsided equity structure (which endows founder Mark Zuckerberg with 10 votes for every one that his shareholders get). Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is believed to have clamped down on control of his company after his earliest investor imposed restrictions on later funding rounds. Now Snap's founders will even retain control for nine months after they die. Like Facebook, though, there is enough hype for Snap, and near religious reverence for Spiegel, to maintain demand for its IPO, despite the block on shareholder voting. "It's definitely a function of how Snap is perceived--not every company could get away with this," says Thomas Ivey, a partner at law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, who is based in Silicon Valley. "There will be people who won't like it."

Nonvoting shares means that investors who buy Snap stock, which will trade under the ticker SNAP on the New York Stock Exchange, won't be very attractive to activist investors. Snap shareholders won't be able to nominate or remove members of its board, vote on executive compensation or approve or block a takeover of the company. Still, for those so-called unicorn startups that command billion-dollar valuations, Olshan Frome Wolosky attorney Spencer Feldman says he would recommend that they adopt nonvoting stock in their IPOs as long as buyers were still interested. After all, Snap's shareholders will still retain one lever of control: "Investors can vote with their feet," Feldman says. "If they don't like how things are going, they can sell their stock."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME