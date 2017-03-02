memesMeet the Meme-Maker Who's Kellyanne Conway's Worst Nightmare
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP
IndiaWhy Traders In This South Indian State Are Shunning Coca-Cola and Pepsi
Infrastructure And General Economy As Modi Pledges To Unclog Nation
ChinaOrdinary Citizens Are Hoping to Make a Difference at China's Biggest Political Meet-Up
NPC & CPPCC 2017 Annual Session - Preview
ThailandPair Convicted of Koh Tao Murders Have Lost an Appeal Against the Death Penalty
THAILAND-MYANMAR-BRITAIN-CRIME-COURT
Jeff Sessions
Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the National Association of Attorneys General, in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28, 2017. Alex Brandon—AP
White House

Jeff Sessions Says He 'Never Met With Russian Officials' to Discuss Campaign

6:31 AM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign."

Sessions released a statement Wednesday night in response to reports that he had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year.

The attorney general said: "I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

Sessions, an early supporter of President Donald Trump and a policy adviser to the Republican candidate, did not disclose those communications at his confirmation hearing in January when asked whether "anyone affiliated" with the campaign had contact with the Russians.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME